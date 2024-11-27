Capricorn Metals Gains Interest from Major Investor

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has received a substantial holding notice from First Sentier Investors, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, indicating a significant voting power in the company. This development is likely to capture the attention of investors as it may impact Capricorn’s stock performance and strategic decisions. Such changes in shareholder dynamics often influence market sentiment and could present new opportunities or challenges for the company’s future.

