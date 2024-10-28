News & Insights

Capricorn Metals Expands Gold Production at Karlawinda

October 28, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd is set to enhance its Karlawinda Gold Project by increasing annual gold production to 150,000 ounces. The expansion, backed by a $120 million investment, involves installing a new processing circuit with a payback period of 20 months. This development is expected to bolster Capricorn’s position in the Australian gold production market, promising strong financial returns and operational efficiency.

