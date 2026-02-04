Capricorn Metals (CRNLF) Price Target Increased by 25.72% to 12.16

The average one-year price target for Capricorn Metals (OTCPK:CRNLF) has been revised to $12.16 / share. This is an increase of 25.72% from the prior estimate of $9.67 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.89 to a high of $17.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 293.50% from the latest reported closing price of $3.09 / share.

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capricorn Metals. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 14.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNLF is 0.24%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 62,492K shares.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,147K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,828K shares , representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNLF by 6.16% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 11,943K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,401K shares , representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNLF by 8.55% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 6,130K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares , representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNLF by 13.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,503K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNLF by 9.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,419K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNLF by 10.90% over the last quarter.

