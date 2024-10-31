Capricorn Metals: Changes in Substantial Shareholder Interests

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has reported a change in the interests of a substantial holder, affecting the voting power within the company. This alteration in stake highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder influence and its potential impact on company decisions. Investors may find this development significant as it could indicate shifts in company strategy or governance.

