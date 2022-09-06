Capricorn lowers production outlook on drilling delays in Egypt

Adds details

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Capricorn Energy CNE.L on Tuesday lowered its annual production outlook, as it drilled fewer wells in Egypt in the first half due to commissioning delays and logistics challenges.

The group now expects to produce 33,000 to 36,000 barrels per day for the year, compared with its previous outlook of 37,000 to 43,000 barrels per day.

Capricorn, which is facing a stiff opposition from its investors regarding its proposed $827 million merger deal with Tullow Oil TLW.L, also said it is "exploring a number of expressions of interest relating to alternative transactions."

The company added it is engaging with the parties expressing interest "to evaluate potential outcomes".

The group, meanwhile, reported an operating loss of $37.3 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $47.4 million the previous year.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

