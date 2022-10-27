Capricorn investor Palliser says it opposes planned merger with NewMed

Capricorn investor Palliser Capital said on Thursday it opposed Capricorn's planned merger with Israel's NewMed Energy, echoing its criticism of a previous failed merger plan with Tullow as undervaluing the company.

Palliser, which holds around 6.6% of Capricorn, follows hedge fund Irenic Capital Management in asking Capricorn to ditch the deal.

