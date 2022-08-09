Capricorn investor Palliser calls on management to ditch Tullow deal

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L investor Palliser has called on the firm to ditch a proposed merger with Tullow Oil TLW.L after describing the deal as "one-sided" and short of "meaningful strategic rationale", a letter seen by Reuters showed.

The letter signed by James Smith, Chief Investment Officer of Palliser Capital (UK), an investment firm with a more than 5% interest in Capricorn, also argued that the deal would damage Capricorn's ESG profile by increasing its oil-gas output ratio.

"The Proposed Merger appears to us to be a poorly disguised nil-premium takeover of Capricorn by Tullow," to help pay back the latter's debt, the letter, dated Aug. 9, said.

Palliser joins investors Legal & General Investment Management and Kite Lake in criticising the deal which would create a 100,000-barrel of oil equivalent per day, Africa-focused producer in a deal paid for with newly issued Tullow shares.

Palliser also called for a strategic review at Capricorn.

"We firmly believe that Capricorn's standalone value is at least 330 pence per share - representing a 50% upside to the current share price and implying that the Proposed Merger represents a value give-away of over $500 million," Palliser said.

Capricorn did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Tullow declined to comment.

The boards of both Tullow and Capricorn have recommended the deal.

Capricorn shares rose 3.6% in early trading to 227.42 pence, while Tullow shares were up 1.8% at 52.75 pence. A European index of oil and gas firms .SXEP was up 0.05%.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

