Capricorn Fund Makes a Huge Bet on Nerve Repair With 687,000 Share Axogen (AXGN) Investment Worth $22.4 Million

Key Points

Acquired 687,600 shares of Axogen; estimated trade size of $22.36 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end stake value rose by $22.78 million, reflecting both the new position and price changes

Transaction represents a 3.49% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 687,600 shares, valued at $22.78 million

The new Axogen position makes up 3.55% of the fund’s AUM, making it the fourth-largest holding

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd initiated a new stake in Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the first quarter of 2026. The fund acquired 687,600 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $22.36 million using quarterly average pricing. As of March 31, 2026, the position was valued at $22.78 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price movements during the quarter.

What else to know

This new holding accounts for 3.55% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CVNA: $29.87 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE:BAC: $26.18 million (4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:ZYME: $25.22 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:AXGN: $$22.78 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSE:KKR: $19.61 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, shares were priced at $37.41, up 139.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 107.3 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $225.21 million Net income (TTM) ($15.70 million) Price (as of market close April 24, 2026) $39.25

Company snapshot

Develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair, including Avance Nerve Graft, AxoGuard Nerve Connector, AxoGuard Nerve Protector, AxoGuard Nerve Cap, Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, and AxoTouch two point discriminator.

Generates revenue primarily through the sale of biologically derived grafts and medical devices used in nerve repair procedures, targeting both hospital and outpatient surgical settings.

Serves hospitals, surgery centers, military hospitals, and a range of surgical specialists such as plastic reconstructive, orthopedic, hand, oral, and maxillofacial surgeons across the United States and select international markets.

Axogen is a healthcare company specializing in advanced surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company leverages proprietary biologic and medical device technologies to address critical gaps in nerve repair, offering off-the-shelf and specialized products that reduce surgical complexity and improve patient outcomes. With a diversified product portfolio and a focused commercial strategy, Axogen maintains a competitive position in the nerve repair segment of the medical device industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Before reading too much into Capricorn’s sudden interest in Axogen, it’s important to remember this company has reported steady losses, on a GAAP basis, for over a decade.

Axogen was the second largest new investment Capricorn added to its portfolio in the first quarter. It also plowed $29.9 million into Carvana.

Axogen plans to report first quarter results on April 28, 2026. In 2025, the marketer of innovative nerve repair solutions reported a $15.7 million net loss. On an adjusted basis, though, it earned $14.4 million, or $0.34 per share.

Capricorn may have been encouraged by the FDA’s approval of Axogen’s Avance product for treating peripheral nerve discontinuities last December. Securing reimbursement could be less of a challenge now that it’s a licensed biologic and not just a human tissue product.

Axogen expects the approval to drive total 2026 revenue at least 18% higher year over year. Management also expects positive free cash flow this year.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.