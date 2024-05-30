Capricorn Energy Stakes Held Steady by Morgan Stanley

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has been notified by Morgan Stanley that, following a Share Consolidation and the listing of new ordinary shares on May 24, 2024, their total voting rights in the company have remained just over the 12% threshold. This recent change has been officially reported by the financial institution, with a minor portion of these rights stemming from stock borrowing agreements. The completion of this update was finalized on May 29, 2024, in Glasgow.

