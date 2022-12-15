Capricorn Energy shareholders vote to bolster payout options

December 15, 2022 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy's CNE.L shareholders on Thursday voted in favour of giving the firm permission to bolster its options for payouts as it prepares a merger with Israel's NewMed NWMDp.TA, a plan some Capricorn shareholders oppose.

One of them, Palliser, Capricorn's third-biggest shareholder at just shy of 7% according to Refinitiv Eikon data, has said bigger flexibility for payouts could pave the way for an alternative to the NewMed merger.

Capricorn last month asked shareholders for a green light for an accounting move that would give it the option to distribute $495 million in addition, but separate from, a $620 million special dividend linked to the NewMed deal.

The move, which received 99.92% approval from shareholders voting on Thursday, still requires permission from a court, which Capricorn said it hoped would happen in last week of January or the first weeks of February.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.