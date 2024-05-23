News & Insights

Capricorn Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passing by a significant majority. Key resolutions included the approval of the Annual Report and Accounts, authorization of dividend and share consolidation, and various re-elections of board members. The detailed voting results for each resolution are available, emphasizing shareholder confidence and active participation.

