Capricorn Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Capricorn Energy PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passing by a significant majority. Key resolutions included the approval of the Annual Report and Accounts, authorization of dividend and share consolidation, and various re-elections of board members. The detailed voting results for each resolution are available, emphasizing shareholder confidence and active participation.

