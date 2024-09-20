Is Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (CRNCY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (CRNCY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is one of 246 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRNCY's full-year earnings has moved 187.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CRNCY has gained about 5.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3.7% on average. This means that Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Royal Vopak (VOPKY). The stock is up 36% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Royal Vopak's current year EPS has increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 24.5% so far this year, meaning that CRNCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Royal Vopak belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved -20.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR and Royal Vopak. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

