Capricorn Energy plans $575 mln in shareholder payouts over 12 months

By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L plans $575 million in shareholder payouts over the next 12 months, it said on Thursday, after two mergers failed in recent months owing to shareholder opposition that also toppled its previous leadership.

The company plans to commit $450 million to a special dividend to be paid to shareholders in May, a further $100 million in the fourth quarter and a share buyback of at least $25 million.

Capricorn said the $100 million payout depended on how much revenue was generated by its Egyptian assets, which form the core of its new strategy, and the outcome of negotiations over its Egyptian licences as well as movements in oil and gas prices this year.

A process has started to sell its British licences as part of its move to scale back or sell its non-Egyptian assets, which include licences in Mexico, Mauritania and Suriname.

Capricorn also announced the appointment of Randy Neely, until recently head of Egypt-focused oil and gas producer TransGlobe, as new chief executive from June 1.

A capital markets day is planned for the fourth quarter.

DERAILED MERGER

When Capricorn announced a planned merger with Israeli gas company NewMed NWMDp.TA in September it said the deal valued Capricorn shares at 271 pence, including a $620 million special dividend, which was a 13% premium over the previous day's price. Capricorn shares closed at about 243 pence on Wednesday.

The old leadership said that, without the deal, no more than $500 million could be paid out, but a group of shareholders led by activist investor Palliser said the terms undervalued Capricorn, eventually succeeding in derailing the merger.

One shareholder who supported Palliser said, on condition of anonymity, that "in hindsight we would have taken the shares from the NewMed merger, but we didn't know BP/Adnoc would offer a 70% premium ... hindsight is a beautiful thing".

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

