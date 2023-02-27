Capricorn Energy names finance director Clare Mawdsley as interim CFO

February 27, 2023 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy Plc CNE.L has appointed Clare Mawdsley, previously a director of finance, as its acting chief financial officer, replacing James Smith, the oil and gas producer said on Monday.

Smith had stayed on temporarily after resigning from the company's board earlier this month, as shareholders voted in favour of six new directors activist investor Palliser had proposed.

