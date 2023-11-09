News & Insights

World Markets

Capricorn Energy delays operations update as talks with Egypt continue

November 09, 2023 — 04:40 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L will postpone publication of an operational update due on Nov. 30 and plans to announce a new date in early 2024 as it continues talks with Egyptian authorities to improve terms there, it said on Thursday.

The company, which is revamping its strategy to focus on its Egyptian assets after two shareholder revolts over merger plans, has stuck with paying shareholders $575 million this year despite payment delays from Egypt.

"This (delay) is due to a number of factors including completing the required technical and commercial work to provide a comprehensive and detailed portfolio update," Capricorn said.

"Capricorn continues to hold constructive discussions with the Egyptian General Petroleum Company and our joint venture partner on activities in 2024."

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman )

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.