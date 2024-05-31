Capricorn Energy Announces Total Share Count

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has announced that as of May 31, 2024, their total number of shares and corresponding voting rights amounts to 72,153,802, with no shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as a baseline to determine if they need to disclose changes in their company interest. The disclosure aims to maintain transparency in line with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:CNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.