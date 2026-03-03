Capricorn Dumps 1.19 Million Navitas Semiconductor Shares Worth $11.4 Million

Key Points

Sold 1,188,884 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation; estimated trade size $11.44 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $9.22 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

Transaction represented 1.38% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 7,992,697 shares, valued at $57.07 million.

Position now represents 6.91% of fund AUM, which makes Navitas its fifth-largest holding.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC disclosed in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing that it sold shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS).

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Capricorn Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation by 1,188,884 shares, for an estimated $11.44 million based on quarterly average pricing. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $9.22 million, which incorporates both the reduction in shares and price changes during the period. The fund now holds 7,992,697 shares, worth $57.07 million as of December 31, 2025.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:JOBY: $375.81 million (45.8% of AUM) NYSE:PL: $140.82 million (17.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:QS: $119.80 million (14.6% of AUM) NYSE:OTF: $78.91 million (9.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVTS: $57.07 million (6.9% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares were priced at $8.30, up 176.7% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 164.91 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-13) $8.30 Market Capitalization $1.78 billion Revenue (TTM) $45.90 million Net Income (TTM) ($116.95 million)

Company snapshot

Designs and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, serving markets in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally.

Generates revenue by developing advanced semiconductor solutions that improve power efficiency and performance in electronic devices.

Serves a global customer base of electronics manufacturers seeking energy-efficient power management solutions.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation operates at scale in the semiconductor industry, focusing on innovative GaN power ICs that enable higher efficiency and compactness in power electronics. The company's strategy centers on leveraging proprietary technology to address the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions across global electronics markets. This approach positions Navitas as a technology leader in high-growth segments requiring advanced power management.

What this transaction means for investors

Navitas Semiconductor is a long-term holding for Capricorn, having been in its first 13-F filing in the fourth quarter of 2021. Unfortunately, the stock slumped soon after the fund acquired it, and it likely has not generated any gains in this stock despite the long holding period.

SEC filings do not reveal why a fund sells a stock. However, the fund possibly trimmed its position as its stock price spiked temporarily before pulling back.

Also, as previously mentioned, it sold 13% of its Navitas holdings. That could be indicative of some profit-taking, especially since the stock still makes up 6.9% of the fund.

It is also worth noting that Navitas is in a revenue slump as it transitions into a business-oriented toward data centers. Its 2025 revenue dropped 45% from 2024 levels.

The fact that Capricorn continues to hold indicates a belief in this strategic pivot. Given the fast growth of the AI data center market, its patience in the semiconductor stock could eventually pay off.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

