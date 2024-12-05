News & Insights

Capricor unlikely impacted by Phan warning letter, says JonesResearch

December 05, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

JonesResearch says shares of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) saw some volatility over an FDA warning letter issued to an investigator involved in the deramiocel HOPE-3 study, Dr. Phan. After reviewing the information and speaking with management, the firm believes the negative response was an overreaction. Dr. Phan is a neurologist involved in HOPE-3, but her research organization has 11 ongoing Duchenne muscular dystrophy studies, plus dozens of other studies in various rare diseases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jones thinks the FDA warning letter is unlikely to impact deramiocel’s application. It keeps a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics with a $40 price target

