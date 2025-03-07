Capricor Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update and Participate in Investor Meetings at Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Capricor Therapeutics will update investors on deramiocel for Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Capricor Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on innovative cell and exosome-based treatments for rare diseases, has announced its participation in one-on-one investor meetings and a corporate update at the upcoming Leerink's Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in Miami, scheduled for March 10-12. During their presentation on March 12, Capricor management will provide insights on their lead product, deramiocel, which is in late-stage development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), along with other scientific and corporate updates. Deramiocel is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy showing potential benefits in immunomodulation, antifibrotic actions, and regeneration. Capricor is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology through various preclinical initiatives. The company remains committed to developing transformative treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Capricor Therapeutics will provide updates on its lead program, deramiocel, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy at a significant industry conference, which may increase visibility and attract potential investors.

The company has entered into an exclusive commercialization and distribution agreement for deramiocel with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., indicating strong partnerships that could enhance market access upon regulatory approval.

Capricor is advancing innovative exosome-based therapeutics through its proprietary StealthX™ platform, highlighting its commitment to cutting-edge research and development in the biotechnology field.

Deramiocel is still classified as an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications, which raises concerns about the company's ability to bring products to market.

None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation, indicating potential setbacks in their research and development efforts.

The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting the numerous risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, which may undermine investor confidence.

What is Capricor Therapeutics focused on?

Capricor Therapeutics is dedicated to developing cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases.

When will Capricor present at the Global Healthcare Conference?

Capricor will present on March 12, 2025, from 1:00 to 1:40 p.m. ET.

What is deramiocel used for?

Deramiocel is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

How can I access the conference webcast?

The conference webcast can be accessed through Capricor's website.

Who can I contact for more information about Capricor?

Contact Raquel Cona at KCSA Strategic Communications for media inquiries, or AJ Bergmann for company inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Capricor Therapeutics





(NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Capricor management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and provide a corporate update at Leerink's Global Healthcare Conference 2025, taking place March 10-12, 2025 in Miami, Florida.







Presentation Date:



Wednesday, March 12, 2025



Wednesday, March 12, 2025





Time:



1:00-1:40 p.m. ET



1:00-1:40 p.m. ET





Click here















Capricor management will present updates on its lead program of deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as well as provide other general scientific and corporate updates. For further information on this presentation, please visit Capricor's website at http://capricor.com/news/events/.





http://capricor.com/news/events/





Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, deramiocel, an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have shown deramiocel to demonstrate immunomodulatory, antifibrotic, and regenerative actions specifically tailored for dystrophinopathies and heart disease. Deramiocel is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor is also harnessing the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthX™ platform in preclinical development focused on the areas of vaccinology, targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins and small molecule therapeutics to potentially treat and prevent a diverse array of diseases. At Capricor, we stand committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit capricor.com, and follow Capricor on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





capricor.com





, and follow Capricor on





Facebook





,





Instagram





and





Twitter





Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; statements about our financial outlook; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; potential future agreements; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future revenue streams and projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2024, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2024. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of deramiocel (CAP-1002) for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor's exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.







Raquel Cona





KCSA Strategic Communications









rcona@kcsa.com









212.896.1204







AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer









abergmann@capricor.com









858.727.1755



