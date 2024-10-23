Capricor Therapeutics Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAPR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Capricor Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $146,410, and 8 are calls, amounting to $463,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $30.0 for Capricor Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capricor Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capricor Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.5 $15.7 $15.9 $5.00 $111.3K 803 70 CAPR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $16.6 $16.0 $16.3 $5.00 $81.5K 803 120 CAPR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.6 $14.2 $15.22 $30.00 $76.1K 58 50 CAPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $25.00 $72.1K 216 250 CAPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $25.00 $55.3K 216 158

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other medical conditions. The company's development stage product pipeline includes CAP-1002, for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program and COVID-19 Program; CDC-Exosomes (CAP-2003); and Exosome-mRNA vaccine.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Capricor Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Capricor Therapeutics's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,798,587, the price of CAPR is up 5.46% at $21.24. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $44.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $35. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $77. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $40. * An analyst from Maxim Group has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Capricor Therapeutics, targeting a price of $43.

