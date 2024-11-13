Capricor Therapeutics options imply 8.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) is normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.1%, or $1.41, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.7%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CAPR:
- CAPR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Capricor Therapeutics files to sell 2.8M shares of common stock for holders
- Capricor Therapeutics initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler
- Capricor Therapeutics Announces Major Public Offering
- Capricor Therapeutics 4.41M Spot Secondary prices at $17.00 per share
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.