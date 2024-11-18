Capricor Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at JonesResearch

JonesResearch initiated coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) with a Buy rating and $40 price target Capricor’s lead asset is deramiocel, a mutation-agnostic cell therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm likes deramiocel, saying Cardiomyopathy is now the leading cause of death in DMD and there are no approved therapies for this indication. Cardiologist feedback indicates high level of excitement for deramiocel, contends the firm.

