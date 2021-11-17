Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CAPR) future prospects. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of transformative cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$14m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$18m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Capricor Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Capricor Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$23m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Capricor Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Capricor Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

