Capricor Therapeutics Granted Type-B Meeting With FDA For CAP-1002 Muscular Dystrophy Drug, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR), Tuesday announced that it had been granted an in-person Type-B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the commercial launch of CAP-1002.

The company stated that it plans to accelerate the process of Biologics License Application or BLA submission with this meeting.

Earlier, CAP-1002 drug had received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT, and orphan drug designations for the treatment of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD, which is a genetic disorder involving muscle weakness and degeneration.

Currently, Capricor's stock is trading at $4.3877, up 10.80 percent on the Nasdaq.

