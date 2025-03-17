CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $CAPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS ($CAPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,795,303 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $CAPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHINYAKU CO LTD NIPPON purchased 2,798,507 shares for an estimated $14,999,997

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAPR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/24/2024

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAPR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CAPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.5 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Leland Gershall from Oppenheimer set a target price of $21.5 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group set a target price of $12.5 on 09/25/2024

on 09/25/2024 Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $10.0 on 09/25/2024

