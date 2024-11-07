Is Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Capricor Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1024 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Capricor Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPR's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CAPR has returned about 272.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.2%. This means that Capricor Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS). The stock has returned 163.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capricor Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.1% this year, meaning that CAPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved -7.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Capricor Therapeutics and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

