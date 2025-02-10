Capricor Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Participation in Key Investor Conferences for 2025

Capricor Therapeutics will present at multiple investor conferences, discussing its lead DMD therapy, deramiocel, and corporate updates.

Capricor Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing cell and exosome-based therapies for rare diseases, has announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences. These include the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12, the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference from March 11-13, and the 37th Annual ROTH Conference from March 16-18. During these events, Capricor will provide updates on its leading product candidate, deramiocel, which is in late-stage development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and share other corporate and scientific developments. Capricor is committed to innovative therapies and is also developing its proprietary StealthX™ exosome technology for various medical applications.

Potential Positives

Capricor Therapeutics is participating in multiple prominent investor conferences, enhancing its visibility and engagement with the investment community.

The company is providing updates on its lead program deramiocel for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, emphasizing its commitment to advancing treatments for rare diseases.

Capricor has entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for deramiocel in the United States and Japan, indicating strategic partnerships that could enhance market access and revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

Capricor Therapeutics' lead product candidate, deramiocel, is still classified as an Investigational New Drug and has not yet received approval for any indications, indicating potential delays in bringing the product to market.

The company relies heavily on forward-looking statements, suggesting uncertainty surrounding its future success, particularly in the efficacy and approval of its therapies.

None of Capricor's exosome-based candidates have received approval for clinical investigation, which highlights a lack of progress in a key area of their research efforts.

FAQ

What investor conferences will Capricor Therapeutics attend in 2025?

Capricor Therapeutics will attend the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference, Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, and ROTH Conference in 2025.

When will Capricor present updates on deramiocel?

Capricor will present updates on deramiocel on February 12, 2025, during the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference.

What is deramiocel used for?

Deramiocel is an allogeneic cell therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

How can I access Capricor's conference webcasts?

You can access Capricor's conference webcasts by visiting their official website at http://capricor.com/news/events/.

What is Capricor's focus in biotechnology?

Capricor focuses on developing cell and exosome-based therapeutics for rare diseases, particularly using its StealthX™ platform.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Capricor Therapeutics





(NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



















Event:









Oppenheimer 35







th







Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Virtual)













Date:







February 12, 2025 from 12:00-12:30 p.m. ET











Webcast Link









Click here

























Event:









Barclays 27







th







Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)













Date:







March 11-13, 2025























Event:









37







th







Annual ROTH Conference (Dana Point, CA)













Date:







March 16-18, 2025





















Capricor management will present updates on its lead program of deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as well as provide other general scientific and corporate updates. For further information on these presentations, please visit Capricor's website at



http://capricor.com/news/events/



.







About Capricor Therapeutics







Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, deramiocel (CAP-1002), an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have shown deramiocel to demonstrate immunomodulatory, antifibrotic, and regenerative actions specifically tailored for dystrophinopathies and heart disease. Deramiocel is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor is also harnessing the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthX™ platform in preclinical development focused on the areas of vaccinology, targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins and small molecule therapeutics to potentially treat and prevent a diverse array of diseases. At Capricor, we stand committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit





capricor.com





, and follow Capricor on





Facebook





,





Instagram





and





Twitter





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor’s product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; statements about our financial outlook; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; potential future agreements; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future revenue streams and projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor’s management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “could,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor’s business is set forth in Capricor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2024, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2024. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of deramiocel (CAP-1002) for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.







For more information, please contact:









Capricor Media Contact:







Raquel Cona





KCSA Strategic Communications









rcona@kcsa.com









212.896.1204







Capricor Company Contact:







AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer









abergmann@capricor.com









858.727.1755



