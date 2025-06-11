Capricor Therapeutics Announces Successful FDA Pre-License Inspection and Upcoming Advisory Committee Meeting for Deramiocel in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

Capricor Therapeutics announces successful FDA inspection and progress towards licensure for Deramiocel, targeting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Quiver AI Summary

Capricor Therapeutics announced that it has successfully completed the U.S. FDA's Pre-License Inspection of its San Diego manufacturing facility for its lead therapy candidate, Deramiocel, aimed at treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Although the inspection resulted in a Form 483 with some routine observations primarily related to quality systems and documentation, the company has addressed these without making significant changes to its processes. Capricor is confident the facility will meet the FDA's requirements for licensure, as it moves towards an Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for July 30, 2025, with a PDUFA target action date for the Biologics License Application set for August 31, 2025. Deramiocel is designed to leverage the benefits of cardiosphere-derived cells in preserving muscle function in DMD patients, and if approved, the company is also set to receive a Priority Review Voucher.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of the U.S. FDA's Pre-License Inspection of the manufacturing facility for Deramiocel, indicating readiness for licensure.

Biologics License Application (BLA) for Deramiocel remains under priority review, with a target action date of August 31, 2025.

No significant issues or major deficiencies noted during the recent mid-cycle review, suggesting a positive regulatory outlook.

Upcoming Advisory Committee meeting on July 30, 2025, providing an opportunity to present supportive evidence for Deramiocel's approval for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Potential Negatives

The FDA inspection concluded with a Form 483 containing several observations, indicating some level of non-compliance with quality systems and documentation practices, which could raise concerns about the facility's readiness for licensure.

Although the company stated that the observations did not require material changes to the cGMP process or facility, the presence of such observations may create skepticism among stakeholders regarding the reliability and safety of the manufacturing process.

FAQ

What is the status of Capricor's Deramiocel application?

The Biologics License Application for Deramiocel is under priority review, with a target action date of August 31, 2025.

When is the FDA Advisory Committee meeting scheduled?

The FDA Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for July 30, 2025, pending confirmation by the FDA.

What were the results of the FDA Pre-License Inspection?

The FDA's Pre-License Inspection concluded with a Form 483 containing observations, but no material changes to processes were required.

What is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)?

DMD is a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and has no currently available cure.

What are the therapeutic benefits of Deramiocel?

Deramiocel shows immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions that may preserve cardiac and skeletal muscle function in DMD patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CAPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $CAPR stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CAPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAPR forecast page.

Full Release







U.S. FDA successfully completed Pre-License Inspection; Company expects facility will meet all requirements to support licensure





U.S. FDA successfully completed Pre-License Inspection; Company expects facility will meet all requirements to support licensure





Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for July 30, 2025





Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for July 30, 2025





Mid-cycle meeting recently completed with no significant issues or major deficiencies; late-cycle meeting planned for mid-July





Mid-cycle meeting recently completed with no significant issues or major deficiencies; late-cycle meeting planned for mid-July





Biologics License Application remains under priority review with PDUFA target action date of August 31, 2025









SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Capricor Therapeutics



(NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the successful completion of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Pre-License Inspection (PLI) of its San Diego manufacturing facility for Deramiocel, the Company’s lead cell therapy candidate with a Biologics License Application (BLA) under FDA review for potential approval in the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The inspection concluded with a Form 483 containing several observations. The Company has submitted its responses to the FDA, none of which required material changes to the cGMP process or facility. The observations were primarily related to routine quality systems and documentation practices. The Company is confident that the facility will meet the necessary requirements to support product licensure and, pending approval, commercial launch.





“This inspection outcome is a major regulatory milestone, particularly in a field where standards are exceptionally high,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s Chief Executive Officer. “It reflects the strength of our manufacturing capabilities and positions us well as we advance toward potential approval. With the FDA Advisory Committee meeting now scheduled, we look forward to the opportunity to present the totality of evidence supporting the approval of Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. With all key review activities progressing on track, we remain focused on delivering this much-needed therapy to the Duchenne community.”





The FDA informed Capricor of its intent to hold the Advisory Committee meeting on July 30, 2025, although that date is pending confirmation by the FDA. At the time of the mid-cycle review, no significant issues or major deficiencies were noted. A late-cycle meeting is planned for mid-July 2025. The BLA for Deramiocel remains under priority review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 31, 2025.









About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy









DMD is a devastating genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart and respiratory muscles with mortality at a median age of approximately 30 years. It is estimated that DMD occurs in approximately one in every 3,500 male births and that the patient population is estimated to be approximately 15,000-20,000 in the United States. DMD pathophysiology is driven by the impaired production of functional dystrophin, which normally functions as a structural protein in muscle. The reduction of functional dystrophin in muscle cells leads to significant cell damage and ultimately causes muscle cell death and fibrotic replacement. In DMD patients, heart muscle cells progressively die and are replaced with scar tissue. This cardiomyopathy eventually leads to heart failure, which is currently the leading cause of death among those with DMD. Treatment options are limited and there is no cure.









About Deramiocel









Deramiocel (CAP-1002) consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), a rare population of cardiac cells that have been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to exert potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions in preservation of cardiac and skeletal muscle function in dystrophiopathies such as DMD. CDCs act by secreting extracellular vesicles known as exosomes which target macrophages and alter their expression profile to adopt a healing, rather than a pro-inflammatory phenotype. CDCs have been investigated in more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific publications and administered to over 250 human subjects across multiple clinical trials.





Deramiocel for the treatment of DMD has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA). The regulatory pathway for deramiocel is supported by RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation) in the U.S. and the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) Designation in the European region. In addition, if Capricor were to receive FDA marketing approval for Deramiocel regarding the treatment of DMD, Capricor would be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) based on its previous receipt of a rare pediatric disease designation.









About Capricor Therapeutics









Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, Deramiocel, an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have shown deramiocel to exert potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions in preservation of cardiac and skeletal muscle function in dystrophiopathies such as DMD. Deramiocel is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor is also harnessing the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthX™ platform in preclinical development focused on the areas of vaccinology, targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins and small molecule therapeutics to potentially treat and prevent a diverse array of diseases. At Capricor, we stand committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit





capricor.com





, and follow Capricor on





Facebook





,





Instagram





and





Twitter





.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor’s product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; statements about our financial outlook; the potential that required regulatory inspections may be delayed or not be successful which would delay or prevent product approval; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; potential future agreements; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future revenue streams and projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor’s management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “could,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor’s business is set forth in Capricor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2025, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of Deramiocel for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel is an Investigational New Drug (IND) and is not yet approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.









For more information, please contact:











Capricor Media Contact:







Raquel Cona





KCSA Strategic Communications









rcona@kcsa.com









212.896.1204







Capricor Company Contact:







AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer









abergmann@capricor.com









858.727.1755



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.