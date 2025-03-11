Capricor Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 19, 2025

Capricor Therapeutics will report Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025, hosting a conference call afterward.

$CAPR Insider Trading Activity

$CAPR insiders have traded $CAPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHINYAKU CO LTD NIPPON purchased 2,798,507 shares for an estimated $14,999,997

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CAPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $CAPR stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Capricor Therapeutics





(NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the market close on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Management will then host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 19.











Capricor Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast











Wednesday, March 19, 2025











4:30 p.m. ET











Toll-Free: 1-800-717-1738





International: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 98172





Participants can use guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator or click the



Call me™



link for instant telephone access to the event.















Webcast Link - Click Here



















A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the



Company's website



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, deramiocel, an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have shown deramiocel to demonstrate immunomodulatory, antifibrotic, and regenerative actions specifically tailored for dystrophinopathies and heart disease. Deramiocel is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor is also harnessing the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthX™ platform in preclinical development focused on the areas of vaccinology, targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins and small molecule therapeutics to potentially treat and prevent a diverse array of diseases. At Capricor, we stand committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit





capricor.com





, and follow Capricor on





Facebook





,





Instagram





and





Twitter





Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; statements about our financial outlook; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; potential future agreements; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future revenue streams and projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2024, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2024. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of deramiocel (CAP-1002) for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.







Raquel Cona





KCSA Strategic Communications









rcona@kcsa.com









212.896.1204







AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer









abergmann@capricor.com









858.727.1755



