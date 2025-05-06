Capricor Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 13

Capricor Therapeutics to announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Capricor Therapeutics announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 13, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include a corporate update alongside the financial results. Capricor focuses on developing innovative cell and exosome-based therapies for rare diseases, with its lead product, deramiocel, in late-stage development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is also utilizing its proprietary StealthX™ platform for various therapeutic applications. The press release includes cautionary forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans and potential risks. For media inquiries, contacts are provided for Capricor's communications team and CFO.

Potential Positives

Capricor Therapeutics will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which may provide insights into the company's performance and outlook.

The upcoming conference call and webcast on May 13, 2025, offers stakeholders the opportunity to engage directly with management and gain updates on corporate developments.

Capricor has entered into an agreement with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of its product candidate, deramiocel, in the United States and Japan, highlighting strategic partnerships that could enhance market access and revenue potential.

Deramiocel is in late-stage development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, indicating significant advancement in its product pipeline targeting a critical area of unmet medical need.

Potential Negatives

Deramiocel, the lead product candidate, is still in late-stage development and has not yet received regulatory approvals, which raises concerns about the company's ability to bring products to market.

There is a cautionary note regarding the uncertainty of clinical trial results, enrollment rates, and potential delays in obtaining regulatory inspections that could significantly impact the company's future.

The press release highlights several risks that may affect Capricor's business, indicating potential volatility and uncertainty surrounding their financial outlook and product development timelines.

FAQ

When will Capricor Therapeutics announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Capricor Therapeutics will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 13, 2025.

How can I listen to the Capricor conference call?

You can listen by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) with Conference ID 73741.

What is deramiocel and its purpose?

Deramiocel is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Is there a webcast available for the financial results presentation?

Yes, a webcast link will be provided, and a replay will be available on Capricor’s website afterward.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CAPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $CAPR stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Capricor Therapeutics





(NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market close on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Management will then host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 13.



















Title:























Capricor Therapeutics First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast











Date:







Tuesday, May 13, 2025











Time:







4:30 p.m. ET











Conference Call Details:







Toll-Free: 1-800-717-1738





International: 1-646-307-1865





Conference ID: 73741









Participants can use guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator or click the



Call me™



link for instant telephone access to the event.



















Webcast:









Webcast Link - Click Here











A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the



Company’s website



.









About Capricor Therapeutics









Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, deramiocel, an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have shown deramiocel to exert potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions in preservation of cardiac and skeletal muscle function in dystrophiopathies such as DMD. Deramiocel is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor is also harnessing the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthX™ platform in preclinical development focused on the areas of vaccinology, targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins and small molecule therapeutics to potentially treat and prevent a diverse array of diseases. At Capricor, we stand committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit





capricor.com





, and follow Capricor on





Facebook





,





Instagram





and





Twitter





.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor’s product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; statements about our financial outlook; the potential that required regulatory inspections may be delayed or not be successful which would delay or prevent product approval; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; potential future agreements; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future revenue streams and projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor’s management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “could,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor’s business is set forth in Capricor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of deramiocel for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel is an Investigational New Drug (IND) and is not yet approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.









For more information, please contact:











Capricor Media Contact:







Raquel Cona





KCSA Strategic Communications









rcona@kcsa.com









212.896.1204







Capricor Company Contact:







AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer









abergmann@capricor.com









858.727.1755



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.