Markets
CAPR

Capricor Provides Regulatory Update On Deramiocel BLA For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

September 25, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) on Thursday announced a regulatory update regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Deramiocel, the company's investigational cell therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The update follows a recent Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after the receipt of a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in July 2025.

Key outcomes from the meeting include confirmation that the HOPE-3 trial will fulfill the requirement for the additional study outlined in the CRL, and that the HOPE-3 data can be submitted within the current BLA.

The company also noted that the FDA and Capricor have aligned on the endpoints for the HOPE-3 pivotal trial. Capricor plans to submit the HOPE-3 data, expected in the fourth quarter of this year, to support the BLA resubmission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.