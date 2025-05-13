Markets
CAPR

Capricor Names Michael Binks Chief Medical Officer

May 13, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) announced the appointment of Michael Binks as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Binks has 25 years of experience leading global clinical development and translational research across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. He previously held senior leadership roles at Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline. Most recently, Binks served as Vice President and Head of Rare Disease Clinical and Translational Research in Worldwide Research, Development and Medical at Pfizer.

"Michael is an outstanding addition to Capricors leadership team as we advance deramiocel toward potential commercialization for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and explore future pipeline expansion opportunities," said Linda Marbn, Chief Executive Officer of Capricor.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.