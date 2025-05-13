Capricor Names Michael Binks Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) announced the appointment of Michael Binks as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Binks has 25 years of experience leading global clinical development and translational research across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. He previously held senior leadership roles at Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline. Most recently, Binks served as Vice President and Head of Rare Disease Clinical and Translational Research in Worldwide Research, Development and Medical at Pfizer.

"Michael is an outstanding addition to Capricors leadership team as we advance deramiocel toward potential commercialization for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and explore future pipeline expansion opportunities," said Linda Marbn, Chief Executive Officer of Capricor.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.