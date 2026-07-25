This Capricor Insider Sold 24,000 Shares Before the Drop. With a New Catalyst on the Way, Is It Time to Buy?

Key Points

Karen Krasney, EVP, General Counsel, sold 24,100 common shares for a transaction value of ~$732,000 on June 25, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $30.38 per share.

The transaction was executed through a derivative exercise (option exercise and immediate sale); all shares were held and sold directly with no indirect entity involvement.

Krasney retains Stock Option (Right to Buy): 31,261 shares (direct), which can be converted to common stock.

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Karen Krasney, EVP, General Counsel of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), reported the exercise of 24,100 stock options and immediate sale of the underlying common shares for a total transaction value of approximately $732,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 24,100 Transaction value ~$732,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 30,547 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$929,000

Key questions

What was the structure of this transaction and how does the derivative context affect interpretation?

This event combined the exercise of 24,100 stock options with immediate sale of the resulting shares.

This event combined the exercise of 24,100 stock options with immediate sale of the resulting shares. How did this trade impact Krasney's direct ownership and remaining equity capacity?

Krasney's direct common share holdings decreased by 44.10% to 30,547 shares.

Krasney's direct common share holdings decreased by 44.10% to 30,547 shares. Were indirect holdings or trusts involved in this transaction?

No, all shares exercised and sold were held directly by Krasney, with no participation from family trusts, LLCs, or other indirect entities.

No, all shares exercised and sold were held directly by Krasney, with no participation from family trusts, LLCs, or other indirect entities. Does this transaction pattern reflect voluntary moderation or capacity constraints?

The relatively large trade size aligns with a shrinking available share pool after prior administrative transactions; recent reductions primarily reflect declining holdings rather than a deliberate moderation in disposition cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 231 Net income (TTM) ($114.5 million) Dividend yield N/A 1-year price change 202.5%

Company snapshot

Develops cell and exosome-based therapeutics, with a pipeline including CAP-1002, engineered exosomes, CAP-2003, and exosome-based vaccines targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other rare diseases.

Operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for rare diseases including Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Targets patients with rare diseases and unmet medical needs, with a primary focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular disorders.

Capricor Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases. The company leverages proprietary exosome and cell-based platforms to address significant unmet needs in neuromuscular and other disease areas.

What this transaction means for investors

Krasney’s $700,000 June sale was an exercise-and-sell event and part of a 10b5-1 trading plan. Here’s what that means: As part of a predetermined plan, he exercised his option to purchase about 24,000 shares, then turned around and sold the same amount of shares on the open market at the market price. These kinds of moves are part of a company’s stock-based compensation, and the fact that they’re arranged ahead of time means they don’t have much to do with an insider’s information about what’s going on with the company or the share price.

What does all of this mean for investors? Don’t assume that an insider’s moves are an indication of where the stock is going. Capricor has been up big over the last year, returning more than 200% after a huge jump at the end of 2025. But the story’s been different in 2026. Shares are down 30% year to date as of July 24, with most of the losses coming at the end of June. Things can change quickly for clinical-stage biotech stocks like Capricor, which is currently unprofitable. This is a business whose success relies on positive clinical trial data and regulatory approval, and the processes for both are lengthy and expensive. Capricor has said it has enough funds for operations through the fourth quarter of 2027.

The stock’s next catalyst could come in August. Last year, the FDA refused to approve Capricor’s application for Deramiocel. Capricor has since submitted additional data, and the FDA is expected to issue a decision on approving the treatment by Aug. 22. Wall Street analysts appear bullish on the upcoming event, and after the stock’s recent decline, news of FDA approval could send shares sharply higher. Betting on Capricor means believing in its cell and exosome-based therapeutics for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and being willing to hang on through the tumult.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.