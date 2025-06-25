Capricor (CAPR) Moves 20.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Capricor Therapeutics CAPR shares ended the last trading session 20.4% higher at $9.25. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Capricor recorded a strong price increase after it provided regulatory updates related to its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Deramiocel, the company’s lead cell therapy candidate for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy—associated cardiomyopathy. Per management, the FDA has indicated that an Advisory Committee meeting is not required at this time and the BLA remains under Priority Review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Aug. 31, 2025.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.89 million, down 27.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Capricor, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CAPR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Capricor belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Myomo, Inc. MYO, closed the last trading session 4% higher at $2.36. Over the past month, MYO has returned -27%.

Myomo's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -23.5% over the past month to -$0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -266.7%. Myomo currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3.

