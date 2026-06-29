Capricor Advances For FDA Advisory Committee Meeting In July Amid Strong Long-Term Deramiocel Data

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), a biotechnology company, announced on Friday that the Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has planned to convene an advisory committee meeting on July 29, 2026, to discuss the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) of Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

In addition, the company announced positive five-year data from its ongoing HOPE-2 Open-Label Extension (OLE) study of Deramiocel.

Notably, Capricor's BLA is on track with the PDUFA target action date of August 22, 2026.

Capricor's Deramiocel is an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a severe genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration affecting the skeletal, respiratory, and cardiac muscles.

The BLA submission was supported by the Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial, Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial and long-term data from the HOPE-2-OLE trial, which evaluated Deramiocel in DMD.

In the Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial, Deramiocel achieved statistical significance on its primary endpoint, Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL v2.0), the key secondary cardiac endpoint (LVEF), and all other Type I error-controlled secondary endpoints, according to the company.

"We are encouraged by the opportunity to bring Deramiocel before the Advisory Committee and engage directly with the FDA", said Linda Marbán, CEO of Capricor.

HOPE-2 OLE Study and Five-Year Key Findings

The HOPE-2 OLE Study is a Phase 2, multi-centre, open-label extension trial that provided deramiocel (CAP-1002) to DMD subjects who were enrolled in the HOPE-2 trial and completed 12 months of follow-up.

The trial explored the safety and efficacy of 20 intravenous administrations of Deramiocel, each 3 months apart, over approximately 60 months. According to the company, in the five-year HOPE-2 OLE study, Deramiocel demonstrated

- Durable skeletal and cardiac muscle benefits over five years.

- PUL 2.0 year-over-year decline attenuated to approximately 1 point.

- Cardiac function, as measured by left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) on cardiac MRI, remained stable over the full five-year period, in contrast to the modelled decline of approximately 3.2% per year observed in a propensity-matched external cardiac comparator.

- A favourable safety profile with no new safety signals.

The new five-year HOPE-2 OLE data, alongside HOPE-3 Phase 3 trial data, were presented at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2026 Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida.

CAPR has traded between $4.30 and $ 40.37 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's(26-06-2026) trade at $26.44, down 13.03%.

In the pre-market, CAPR is at $27.10, up 2.50%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.