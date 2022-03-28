Markets
CAPR

Capricor: Phase 2 INSPIRE Study With CAP-1002 Meets Primary Objective Of Safety

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) announced that its phase 2, INSPIRE study evaluating a single-dose intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 as a potential treatment option for hospitalized patients with advanced symptoms of COVID-19 met its primary objective of safety. The company said the results from the INSPIRE trial suggest that CAP-1002 was safe, well tolerated and consistent with the historically observed safety profile of this therapy. Overall mortality in the study was 20%, with 6 deaths in the placebo group and 5 deaths in the CAP-1002 group.

"As we continue to analyze this dataset in more detail, we will remain open to discussing potential partnering opportunities should they become available," said Linda Marbán, CEO of Capricor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAPR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular