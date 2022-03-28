Capricor: Phase 2 INSPIRE Study With CAP-1002 Meets Primary Objective Of Safety

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) announced that its phase 2, INSPIRE study evaluating a single-dose intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 as a potential treatment option for hospitalized patients with advanced symptoms of COVID-19 met its primary objective of safety. The company said the results from the INSPIRE trial suggest that CAP-1002 was safe, well tolerated and consistent with the historically observed safety profile of this therapy. Overall mortality in the study was 20%, with 6 deaths in the placebo group and 5 deaths in the CAP-1002 group.

"As we continue to analyze this dataset in more detail, we will remain open to discussing potential partnering opportunities should they become available," said Linda Marbán, CEO of Capricor.

