Caprice Resources Eyes Gold Potential in Murchison Project

Caprice Resources Ltd. (AU:CRS) has released an update.

Caprice Resources Ltd has unveiled a promising exploration target at its Murchison Province Gold Projects in Western Australia, highlighting significant gold potential from historical workings at the New Orient Gold Mine and the Island Gold Project. With its strategic location between major gold processing facilities and the potential for high-grade, near-surface gold deposits, Caprice aims to capitalize on the current high gold prices for future development.

