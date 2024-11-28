News & Insights

Caprice Resources Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

November 28, 2024 — 04:58 am EST

Caprice Resources Ltd. (AU:CRS) has released an update.

Caprice Resources Ltd. (ASX: CRS) announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, signifying strong shareholder support for key decisions, including director elections and the approval of a 7.1A mandate. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership, which could interest investors looking to capitalize on Caprice’s growth potential.

