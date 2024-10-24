Capri, Tapestry to jointly file notice of appeal to U.S. Court of Appeals

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) reported that, consistent with the requirements of the merger agreement, it intends to jointly file with Tapestry (TPR) a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York’s decision to grant the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block Tapestry, Inc.’s pending acquisition of the company.
