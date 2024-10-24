Capri, Tapestry to jointly file notice of appeal to U.S. Court of Appeals

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) reported that, consistent with the requirements of the merger agreement, it intends to jointly file with Tapestry (TPR) a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York’s decision to grant the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block Tapestry, Inc.’s pending acquisition of the company.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.