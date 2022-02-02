Commodities
CPRI

Capri raises revenue forecast on firm demand for luxury handbags, apparel

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday, as the company rides a boom in demand for luxury handbags and apparel in the United States and Europe.

Adds details on results, share movement

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday, as the company rides a boom in demand for luxury handbags and apparel in the United States and Europe.

Shares of the company, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo, rose 5.7% in premarket trading.

Capri's better-than-expected sales follows similar reports from European peers LVMH LVMH.PA, Burberry BRBY.L, and Prada 1913.HK which have shown a strong rebound from the worst troughs of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a desire among cooped-up consumers to spoil themselves with high-end fashion.

The company's total revenue rose 24% to $1.61 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 25, helped also by higher prices and fewer promotions. Analysts had estimated revenue of $1.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Capri now forecasts fiscal 2022 revenue of $5.56 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $5.4 billion. It lifted its full-year profit per share forecast to $6, from its prior estimate of about $5.30 per share.

The company also projected fiscal 2023 revenue of about $6.1 billion, above analysts estimates of $5.97 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular