Capri raises revenue forecast on firm demand for luxury handbags, apparel

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd raised its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, as the company rides a boom in demand for luxury handbags and apparel in the United States and Europe.

The company now forecasts fiscal 2022 revenue of $5.56 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $5.4 billion.

