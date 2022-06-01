CPRI

Capri raises profit forecast as shoppers splurge on Versace, Michael Kors

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

June 1 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N raised its profit forecast for the full year on Wednesday, signaling robust demand for its Versace dresses and Michael Kors handbags as higher-income consumers return to their old shopping routines.

Shares of the company, which also owns Jimmy Choo, rose 5.4% to $51.39 in premarket trading as Capri announced a new $1 billion share buyback program.

The effects of 40-year-high inflation has yet to show any impact on affluent shoppers, especially in the United States and Europe, allowing luxury goods makers to keep raising prices at a time when other retailers, including Target Corp TGT.N and Walmart Inc WMT.N, are discounting products.

Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N and high-end retailer Nordstrom Inc JWN.N had also flagged strong demand for high fashion last month.

Sales at Michael Kors, Capri's biggest brand, rose 21.8% to $1.02 billion in the fourth quarter, while Versace sales jumped 34% to $315 million.

Capri forecast fiscal 2023 profit of about $6.85 per share, compared with its prior estimate of about $6.60 per share.

However, the company lowered its 2023 revenue forecast to $5.95 billion from about $6.1 billion, as the COVID-19 lockdowns in China resulted in store closures.

The company's total revenue rose 24.6% to $1.49 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 2, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, Capri earned $1.02 per share, above estimates of 82 cents per share.

