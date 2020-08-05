Capri posts smaller-than-expected loss boosted by online demand
Adds background, analysts' estimates
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by higher online orders from consumers stuck indoors due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, still reported a 66.5% fall in overall revenue as the health crisis forced store closures around the world and hammered demand for high-end handbags, apparel and accessories.
Despite a steep fall in revenue, Chief Executive Officer John Idol said sales and margin trends across the three brands were ahead of the company's initial expectations, helped by e-commerce growth.
The company reported a net attributable loss of $180 million, or $1.21 per share, in the first quarter ended June 27, compared with a profit of $45 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost $1.04 per share, less than analysts' expectation of a loss of $1.11 per share.
Total revenue fell to $451 million, but beat analysts' average estimate of $424.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)
((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCPRI
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, Spirit AeroSystems, DiamondPeak Holdings
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seagate, Dine Brands, Tupperware, Eastman Kodak
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sonoma Pharma, AMC Entertainment, L Brands, Boxlight
- British Airways pilots accept pay cuts, job losses negotiated by union