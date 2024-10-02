Capri Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Capri Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $167,620, and 5 were calls, valued at $1,503,633.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $55.0 for Capri Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Capri Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Capri Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Capri Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.1 $0.9 $1.0 $55.00 $682.5K 25.9K 7.9K CPRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $55.00 $682.4K 25.9K 7.9K CPRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.7 $7.2 $7.55 $40.00 $75.5K 1.9K 155 CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $55.00 $67.3K 25.9K 774 CPRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.35 $0.75 $1.3 $30.00 $55.1K 3.5K 464

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

In light of the recent options history for Capri Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Capri Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,006,827, with CPRI's price up by 0.02%, positioned at $42.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. What The Experts Say On Capri Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $41.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $41.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Capri Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

