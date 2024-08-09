Capri Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Capri Holdings.

Looking at options history for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $177,074 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $291,500.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Capri Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capri Holdings options trades today is 10752.67 with a total volume of 5,895.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capri Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.6 $0.0 $0.95 $40.00 $161.5K 0 1.7K CPRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.55 $2.6 $45.00 $130.0K 22.0K 764 CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.5 $3.5 $30.00 $35.3K 2.6K 10 CPRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $2.85 $3.3 $32.50 $33.3K 1.9K 207 CPRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.0 $3.3 $32.50 $32.6K 1.9K 106

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Capri Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,677,759, the price of CPRI is down -4.61% at $30.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days. Expert Opinions on Capri Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Capri Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $42. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Capri Holdings, targeting a price of $39.

