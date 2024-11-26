Capri Holdings upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim on portfolio’s intrinsic value

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul upgraded Capri Holdings (CPRI) to Buy from Neutral with a $30 price target The firm cites both the stock’s “depressed valuation,” arguing that the stock price has “meaningfully diverged from its portfolio’s intrinsic value,” as well as a belief that management can take steps to increase shareholder value. The Michael Kors brand has deteriorated, but is not “beyond repair,” while the Versace and Jimmy Choo brands remain attractive, the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CPRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.