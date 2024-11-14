Capri Holdings Refocuses on Growth Post-Merger Termination

The latest update is out from Capri Holdings ( (CPRI) ).

Capri Holdings Limited and Tapestry, Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement due to regulatory hurdles, with Tapestry compensating Capri $45 million. Capri plans to refocus on growth through strategic initiatives across its brands, including enhancing digital capabilities, optimizing retail operations, and emphasizing brand desirability. This shift aims to leverage Capri’s strong brand portfolio, extensive retail network, and financial strength to engage consumers and drive future growth.

