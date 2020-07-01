Markets
Capri Holdings Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 1, 2020, to discuss its Q4 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://www.capriholdings.com

To participate in the call, dial (866) 548-4713 (US) or (323) 794-2093 (International ) with conference ID 6816825

A replay of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International) with access code is 6816825.

