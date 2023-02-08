Markets
CPRI

Capri Holdings Q3 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

February 08, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Feb. 8, 2023, to discuss its Q3 23 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://www.capriholdings.com/events-presentations/default.aspx

To participate in the call, dial (877) 704-4453 (US) or ((201) 389-0920 (International) with conference ID 13735207.

A replay of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International) with access code is 13735207.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.