Capri Holdings Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Nov. 3, 2021, to discuss its Q2 22 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://www.capriholdings.com/events-presentations/default.aspx

To participate in the call, dial (877) 705-6003 (US) or ((201) 493-6725 (International ) with conference ID 13723952

A replay of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International) with access code is 13723952.

